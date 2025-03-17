Salt Brand Solutions announces Sudeep Puthyathaya as Executive Creative Director

Salt Brand Solutions announces the appointment of Sudeep Puthyathaya as the new Executive Creative Director, marking an addition to its leadership team alongside Executive Director Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar and Director Mahesh Chauhan.
Chauhan (Mash), Director, Salt Brand Solutions, welcoming Sudeep’s appointment said,
“This is a significant step towards further strengthening Salt’s creative leadership. He also added that with Sagar, Sudeep, and me coming together, it definitely will add great value to our clients, and this makes me truly excited for Salt 2.0”
Mahabaleshwarkar, Executive Director, Salt Brand Solutions said, “Sudeep brings a deep understanding of storytelling that connects with real people. His craft in creating human insight-led narratives perfectly complements the creative force we are building at Salt.
Puthyathaya, a creative leader with over 2 decades of experience, has built campaigns for brands, including Mercedes-Benz India, Taj Hotels, Volini, Royal Enfield, J&J, GSK India, and Citibank, among many others.
Speaking on his new role, Puthyathaya said, “I’ve always believed that the most powerful brands are built on stories that resonate at a human level. Salt’s culture of bold, insight-driven thinking is a perfect fit for the kind of work I want to create. I’m excited to collaborate with Mash and Sagar to craft narratives that strengthens brand narratives and leave a lasting impact.”
Puthyathaya has also served on the jury for the New York Festivals and Abby’s.
As Executive Creative Director, he will work closely with Mahabaleshwarkar and Chauhan (Mash) to sharpen Salt’s creative vision, delivering work that is strategic, authentic, and disruptive in the best way.