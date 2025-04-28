Sam & Andy secures integrated mandate for Jadeite Developers

Marketing agency Sam & Andy has been appointed by real estate firm Jadeite Developers to manage the integrated communications for its forthcoming project, Kaveri. The mandate, handled by Sam & Andy’s Mumbai office, encompasses brand positioning and the creation of materials across above-the-line channels including print, outdoor and audiovisual media; below-the-line elements such as brochures, site branding and events; and digital platforms ranging from social media to WhatsApp engagement with channel partners and customers. Activities will be rolled out in phases to support both the launch and ongoing campaign requirements.
Commenting on the partnership, Litesh Gada, Founder, Jadeite Developers shared, “With the launch of the project, we aim to revolutionise the vicinity of Charkop with a modern project which resonates with the requirements of today’s home buyers. With the innovative mindset of Sam & Andy, their understanding of the sector and passion to disrupt, together, we aim at creating a story for customers to cherish.”
Sharing his thoughts on the win, Anindya Ghosh, Founding Partner, Sam & Andy shared, “We are elated to partner with Jadeite Developers. We resonate with their mission of providing citizens with a high-quality living experience, which excel in aspects of safety and comfort. Several strategic and engaging activities are in the pipeline for their new project in Charkop. Looking forward to working with the stellar team and advancing in the industry at lightning speed!”
“The intent Litesh Gada and Manish Sawant, the founders of Jadeite Group have is to provide a better lifestyle even to the common people. One can experience that even in their last project. They do not cut corners, pay suppliers and channel partners before time, project completion and possession before committed timelines and the most important, they design the best lifestyle in whatever size of plot they are playing with. This is rare in this category. We are excited about partnering with this young dynamic duo. It’s just the beginning, as they say “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” said Sameer Joshi, Founding Partner, Sam & Andy.