Samriddh Dasgupta steps down as CMO of Heads Up For Tails

Samriddh Dasgupta, the Chief Marketing Officer of Heads Up For Tails, has moved on from his position at the company. The news was shared by Samriddh in a LinkedIn post. He had been serving as the CMO for more than two years.
Announcing his departure, he shared that he is taking a career break to focus on his creative pursuits and pay proper attention to the health challenges he has been facing. Samriddh, who has played a pivotal role within the organization, expressed his gratitude and reflected on the meaningful experiences that defined his tenure.
He wrote, “This wasn’t a job for me. It defined me. Gave me the space to create a new me. It gave me the space to tell meaningful stories, impact behaviour, culture, commerce and conversations. Sitting at the intersection of technology, retail, brand, consumer products and business growth, my role encompassed so much more than just marketing. A true physical retail business that expanded aggressively into digital commerce, community building, export and manufacturing is a rare opportunity for most people to experience in a career, let alone be thick in the middle of it. I must acknowledge the unwavering life force; the value system which drives decisions and direction in the organisation. This comes top down, and I was privileged to have a small role in crafting the same."
A seasoned professional in the industry, he has served as the VP of Marketing at Bombay Shaving Company and has had stints at AKIVA, Aakash Digital, Xynteo, and Times Internet.