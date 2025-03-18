Samsonite India awards E-commerce & retail media mandate to HiveMinds

HiveMinds, a unit of Madison World, has been awarded the e-commerce marketing and retail media management mandate for Samsonite India following a multi-agency pitch. The partnership will focus on strengthening Samsonite’s presence across key e-commerce platforms.
As part of the mandate, HiveMinds will oversee digital performance marketing across platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, with an emphasis on conversions, media spend optimisation, and brand visibility. The account will be managed from HiveMinds’ Bangalore office.
Commenting on the collaboration, Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, HiveMinds, said" E-commerce platforms are becoming the primary search and buy platforms for affluent Indians. By leveraging platform expertise and data-driven insights, we will deliver high scale and good efficiency to Samsonite brands. We are thrilled to be partnering with a marquee brand and a dynamic marketing team at Samsonite.”
Abhinaw Sinha, Head of E-commerce and Distribution at Samsonite India, added,
"Samsonite is a well-established brand in retail and with a rise in digital-first shopping behaviors, we are committed to strengthening our e-commerce presence and maintaining our leadership in the Indian market. HiveMinds' deep expertise in e-commerce marketing makes them the ideal partner to accelerate our online business and engage with the growing base of digital-savvy e-com shoppers effectively."