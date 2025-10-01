Samsung Ads extends global partnership with IAS’ Publica for CTV ad serving

Samsung Ads, the advertising division of Samsung Electronics, has extended its multi-year global partnership with Publica by IAS, a Connected TV (CTV) ad server for publishers and smart TV manufacturers.
The collaboration will allow the brand to extend its ad-supported services, including Samsung TV Plus, by improving monetisation of video programming across CTV inventory while providing viewers with a TV-like experience.
The ad server enables Samsung to give advertisers access to CTV inventory on Samsung TV Plus and the Samsung free ad-supported TV (FAST) service.
Speaking on the partnership extension, Joe Melaragno, Head of Channel Sales, Samsung Ads, said, “Publica’s platform has enabled Samsung Ads to grow and become the industry’s leading FAST service due to its ease of use, flexibility and enhanced functionality. We have deepened our commitment to deliver even more high-quality content for audiences, and our partnership with Publica enables Samsung to maximize inventory value while driving outcomes for advertisers.”
Publica provides Samsung Ads with a range of services, including advanced ad serving, ad pod decisioning, unified auctions, and seamless ad experiences. Its technology allows granular targeting, category exclusivity, and controlled ad auctions, aiming to optimize revenue while maintaining a smooth viewing experience.
Cameron Miille, CRO of Publica by IAS, said, “As a longstanding partner of Samsung Ads, we have been focused on empowering them with industry-leading technology specifically built to maximize revenue while delivering a high-quality, seamless ad experience. As Samsung Ads continues to grow its audience, our solutions will continue to ensure the curation of exceptional CTV ad breaks across its inventory.”
Samsung Ads first partnered with Publica in 2020 for demand-agnostic CTV ad serving and access to over 50 demand platforms.