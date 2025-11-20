Samsung Ads appoints Vignesh V as Director of Ad Sales for India

Samsung Ads has announced the appointment of Vignesh V as Director of Ad Sales for India, the company said Tuesday. He is expected to oversee business expansion and lead partnerships with advertisers, agencies and trade desks in the country.
Vignesh brings more than two decades of experience in media and advertising, with roles spanning ad sales, product and revenue strategy, global syndication, P&L management, and strategic partnerships.
Before his new role, Vignesh spent more than two decades across media and digital companies.
He most recently served as senior vice president at JioStar - Sports, overseeing digital and television ad sales, global syndication and international distribution.
Earlier, he held leadership roles at Disney’s Star Sports and Hotstar, where he managed go-to-market strategy, revenue planning and P&L across multiple sports properties. He also worked at Amazon as a strategic partnerships lead, driving brand collaborations backed by data analytics.
Prior to that, Vignesh spent several years in revenue strategy and ad sales at Star TV Network, NDTV, Zee, and Radio Mirchi.
Bottom of Form