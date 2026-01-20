Sanjay Dutt, Mokksh Sani & Manish Sani acquire Glenwalk Lions ahead of ASTCL Season 2

Actor Sanjay Dutt, along with entrepreneurs Mokksh Sani, Founder, Living Liquidz and Cartel bros and Manish Sani, has acquired The Glenwalk Lions team ahead of the second season of the All Stars Ball Tennis Cricket League (ASTCL).
ASTCL Season 2 will be held from February 9 to February 14. The league, organised by GS Sports, features tennis ball cricket and includes content creators and film and television personalities.
The tournament will have 10 teams competing in a league-cum-knockout format, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.
The team will be captained by actors Aamir Ali and Surya Sharma, along with Vikas Jain. The team is scheduled to open its campaign on February 9 against the Delhi Dragons.
Speaking on the association, Mokksh Sani said, “ASTCL perfectly captures the energy of today’s creator-first world. Investing in The Glenwalk Lions felt like a natural extension of our belief in platforms that bring people together with purpose. The fact that a portion of the proceeds supports charity makes this a genuinely meaningful venture for all of us. We see ASTCL as a natural and strategic extension of our brand philosophy at the intersection of lifestyle and youth culture. This league captures the dynamic energy of modern entertainment. Owning The Glenwalk Lions allows us to leverage that synergy while simultaneously contributing to a charitable cause, adding significant purpose and depth to our involvement.”
Sanjay Dutt shared, “My attraction to ASTCL went far beyond the boundary ropes; it was the league's heart that truly resonated with me. We are using the massive synergy of sport and cinema to drive real-world impact. Leading The Glenwalk Lions isn’t just about the trophy, it’s about championing a cause that empowers our community. That is what makes this partnership genuinely special.”