Sanjay Nandan joins Laqshya StoryWorks as Creative Head

Laqshya Media Group has expanded its newly launched content division, Laqshya StoryWorks, with two senior appointments. Sanjay Nandan has joined as Creative Head and Dhruv Bhattacharya has been named National Sales Head, roles that will support the unit’s content development and revenue strategy.
Nandan and Bhattacharya will work with division lead Ravi Kudesia.
Commenting on the appointments, Alok Jalan, Chairman & Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group, said, “The addition of Sanjay and Dhruv strengthens our vision for Laqshya StoryWorks as a powerful content ecosystem. With creative leadership backed by a strong monetisation strategy, we are positioned to deliver storytelling that is both impactful and business-effective for brands across platforms.”
Nandan, a storyteller and producer with more than two decades of experience, has led several documentary and scripted projects.
Sanjay Nandan said, “Good content builds meaningful connections. With Laqshya’s emphasis on creativity and innovation, we look forward to experimenting with new technologies like AI while staying true to the fundamentals of great storytelling. Our aim is to craft stories that inspire and engage audiences across platforms.”
Bhattacharya also brings more than two decades of experience in branded content and media solutions across ABP Network, Zee Telefilms, Amar Ujala and Dainik Bhaskar. At ABP Network, he headed Spotlight and branded content nationally.
DhruvBhattacharya said, “Brands today want stories that travel across mediums and deliver measurable outcomes. Laqshya StoryWorks brings creativity, data, and monetisation into the process from day one.”
Both executives will report to Atul Shrivastava, director and CEO of Laqshya Media Group.
“Content marketing and IP creation are fast becoming essential parts of the media mix. By bringing together domain leaders like Sanjay, Dhruv, and Ravi (the announcement for which was made last week), we are building a content powerhouse that combines creative thinking, monetisation strategy, and deep execution capability. This will significantly strengthen how we partner with clients, from ideation to long-term content assets.”
The agency will focus on long-form series, short-form digital content and experiential storytelling, supported by data and AI insights.