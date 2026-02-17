Sapphire Media wins the marketing mandate for CTV Scale

Sapphire Media has been empowered to drive monetisation for the CTV Scale platform, marking a significant step in strengthening the Connected TV (CTV) advertising ecosystem in India. With this mandate, Sapphire Media, led by Mahesh Krishnan and Amardeep Singh, will spearhead brand partnerships, advertiser outreach, and strategic monetisation initiatives for CTV Scale—accelerating the adoption of high-impact Connected TV solutions among advertisers and agencies.
By combining Sapphire Media’s market expertise with CTV Scale’s technology-driven platform, advertisers can expect smarter media planning, improved ROI, stronger brand recall, and seamless execution across multiple platforms.
This partnership is set to play a key role in shaping how brands approach Connected TV advertising in India. With Sapphire Media driving market expansion and strategic partnerships, and CTV Scale continuing to evolve as a performance-led CTV platform, the collaboration aims to create meaningful value for advertisers and inventory owners.