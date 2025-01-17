SastaSundar partners with Kapture CX to revamp customer support strategy

SastaSundar, the healthtech entity in India, owned by SastaSundar HealthBuddy Limited acts as a bridge between users and independent Licensed Chemists to enable users to place their enquiry/indent. The company has onboarded Kapture CX to adopt a more integrated and uniﬁed approach to augment its customer experience further.
As part of the partnership, the platform will power the company's contact centre with its omnichannel ticketing dashboard that will streamline all incoming inquiries via Email, Call, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, Google Playstore, Apple Playstore and more. Subsequently, this will enable the company to scale its operations effectively while maintaining satisfaction levels for customers.
Delighted with the implementation, Gaurav Juneja, CRO of Kapture CX said, “We are thrilled to partner with SastaSundar to transform their customer support operations. By integrating our advanced CX platform, we look forward to empowering the customer support team with automation and improved visibility to deliver highly eﬃcient and personalised support across channels.
Vinay Khaitan of SastaSundar said, “At SastaSundar, we believe in delivering exceptional customer experiences as a core of our mission. Integration of Kapture CX is a signiﬁcant step towards automating and streamlining our support processes, ensuring faster resolutions and a more uniﬁed approach to addressing our customers’ and sellers’ needs.”
Kapture CX has an uniﬁed platform which will help agents get visibility by integrating with customer and order data in one place.
Apart from this, customer inquiries coming through emails often resulted in several challenges and were considered a pain point. The traditional customer support system lacked visibility into how many emails were coming in. However, the implementation of the centralised dashboard provided deeper insights into email traﬃc, categorising each inquiry intelligently and enabling agents to respond to them, which will improve their FCR signiﬁcantly.
“One key reason for choosing Kapture is the security and privacy it ensures for our customers’ data, none of their data is stored within the Kapture tool, providing top-notch security and reinforcing trust in our brand,” Khaitan added.