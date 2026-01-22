Savita Mathai exits IPG Mediabrands after three decades

Savita Mathai, Group Chief Talent Officer at IPG Mediabrands Group and the FCB group in India, has left the company after more than three decades, according to media reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
Her next professional move has not been disclosed.
Mathai’s exit is the second senior leadership departure from the IPG group this week, following the reported exit of Anamika Mehta, Chief Growth Officer of IPG Mediabrands. The departures come as restructuring accelerates after Omnicom Group acquires Interpublic Group.
Mathai was involved in talent strategy, leadership development, diversity initiatives and organisational culture across IPG Mediabrands agencies in India.
Her departure comes amid changes to global and regional leadership structures at IPG Mediabrands following the Omnicom integration, with overlapping roles and succession plans under review in several markets.
Omnicom had earlier dissolved IPG Mediabrands, the umbrella agency housing brands such as Initiative, Lodestar and Rapport, in December. At the same time, Mediabrands India CEO Amardeep Singh was appointed COO at Omnicom, while Executive Chairman Shashi Sinha moved into an advisory role. Kartik Sharma was named Head of Omnicom Media in India.
There has been no formal announcement on the future of the media agency brands in India. Media reports said the brands are expected to continue operating for the time being.