Savvytree secures Akihi's social media & creative mandate

Savvytree has bagged the Social Media & Creative mandate for Akihi, a luxury vegan skincare brand. The agency will boost Akihi's online presence and increase brand visibility in the digital landscape.
Savvytree will leverage social media management, creative content creation, and photoshoots of products to improve Akihi's digital presence and engage with customers on a more personal level.
"We are honoured to have been chosen as Akihi's marketing partner," said Tanya Khatter, Co-Founder of Savvytree. "Akihi's commitment to luxury, vegan skincare is perfectly aligned with our values. We are excited to collaborate and bring our innovative strategies to the table, ensuring Akihi's continued growth in the competitive skincare industry”