Savvytree wins brand mandate for IndoMeals

Savvytree, a digital marketing agency, has secured the complete brand mandate for IndoMeals, a FMCG brand.
"Savvytree is honoured to be partnering with IndoMeals to redefine the RTE industry," said Bharat Khatter, Savvytree's Founder. "Our team is excited to use our digital marketing expertise to help IndoMeals raise brand awareness and reach new heights online." We hope to show the brand's dedication to quality, health, and convenience," he added.
Savvytree will execute a full digital marketing plan that includes social media, content marketing, rebranding, performance marketing, and D2C sales strategy as a result of this collaboration. The goal is to establish IndoMeals as an effective online brand, engage with the target audience, and communicate the brand's unique selling propositions.