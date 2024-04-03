Industry Updates

Savvytree bags the digital marketing mandate for AKIO

Savvytree's integrated digital marketing plan for AKIO will be focused on improving user experience, increasing website traffic, and raising brand awareness through focused SEO tactics and website redesign.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
FI0024

Savvytree, a digital marketing agency, has bagged the digital marketing mandate of the AK Institute of Ophthalmology (AKIO), an eye care facility. AKIO's online presence will undergo a strategic makeover as part of the mandate, with a focus on Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and website redesign to improve accessibility and engagement.

Dr. Atul Kumar, an eye surgeon specialising in retinal disorders, leads AKIO with 40 years of expertise.  

The founder of Savvytree, Bharat Khatter, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration by saying, "We are delighted to work with AK Institute of Ophthalmology in their digital journey. Through the application of our digital marketing expertise, our goal is to increase AKIO's online presence and cultivate deep relationships with its target audience. "

Savvytree's digital marketing plan for AKIO will take an integrated strategy to improve user experience, increase website traffic, and raise brand awareness. By implementing focused SEO tactics and redesigning its website, AKIO hopes to solidify its standing as a leader in the eye care industry.

digital marketing mandate Savvytree AKIO