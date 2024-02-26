Savvytree bags the digital marketing mandate for Freco

Freco, a brand known for delivering direct farm produce, has announced a partnership with Savvytree for a comprehensive digital marketing mandate. This collaboration will focus on Performance Marketing, Creative Creation, Social Media Management, and Website Management, to improve Freco's online presence and customer engagement.
The mandate includes a focus on performance marketing to drive targeted traffic, creative content creation to highlight Freco's distinct selling points, social media management to increase brand visibility, and website management to improve the online shopping experience.
"Freco is excited to start this digital journey with Savvytree. As we grow, we recognise the value of having a strong online presence. With Savvytree's proven track record and innovative approach, we are confident that this collaboration will help us expand our brand and reach a larger audience," said Freco CEO Santosh Srivastava.
"We feel honoured to work with Freco and help them elevate their digital presence. & "Our team is ready to implement creative strategies that will resonate with the target audience and highlight the unique qualities that make Freco stand out," said Bharat Khatter, Founder of Savvytree.