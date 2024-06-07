Savvytree bags the digital marketing mandate of Highgene Water Filters

Savvytree has been awarded the digital marketing mandate for Highgene Water Purifiers, a brand under Depth Filtration Technology Pvt. Ltd. This strategic collaboration includes performance marketing, SEO, website redesign, and social media management.
The agency known for providing creative solutions, will lead Highgene’s digital transformation process. Through focused digital marketing tactics, the main goals of this partnership are to improve the brand's online visibility, increase consumer engagement, and increase sales.
With a focus on boosting Highgene's digital footprint and making sure the brand realises its full potential in the digital sphere, Savvytree will employ a comprehensive approach. Data-driven campaigns will be used in the performance marketing plan to maximise return on investment and drive measurable business growth. In parallel, the brand's website will see an increase in organic traffic as a result of SEO activities aimed at raising search engine ranks.
A major component will be website redesign, with Savvytree rebuilding Highgene's online platform to improve user experience, speed load times, and navigation. Furthermore, social media management will be essential to the development and upkeep of the brand's online community since it will use a variety of social media platforms to interact with consumers and spread the brand's message.
“We are thrilled to work with Highgene Water Purifiers and support their goal of using innovative filtering technology to deliver safe and clean drinking water,” stated Tanya Khatter, Co-Founder of Savvytree.