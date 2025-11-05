Scara Gaming has launched Scara Live, a vertical focused on creating live, on-ground experiences that connect brands with audiences through entertainment, sports, and culture. It aims to help digital-first brands expand beyond screens and engage audiences through original IPs, creative storytelling, and data-driven insights.
The division is led by industry veterans Manoj George, Mazher Ramzanali, Santosh P, and Vikas Chand, who bring more than a decade of experience across gaming, live entertainment, sports, and brand strategy. George previously led business and revenue functions at Nodwin Gaming, Cornerstone, and UTV Disney. Ramzanali has worked with Budweiser, OML, MTV, and Vice Media, while Santosh has held leadership roles at BookMyShow and OML. Chand has managed event operations for BCCI, Hockey India, and Delhi Capitals.
The division is expected to focus on building deeper cultural relevance for brands through large-scale live events and collaborations with creators and sports IP owners. Its first two flagship properties are Pixel Pulse, which unites music, comedy, fashion, and gaming into cultural events, and Beyond the Game, a B2B platform for leaders in sports, gaming, and innovation.
The first collaboration under the division, iPopstar, is a weekly music reality series featuring artists.
Speaking about the announcement, Manoj George said, “Scara Live represents our belief that live experiences are where culture truly happens. We’re combining the power of creativity with the discipline of data and delivery to help brands engage audiences in meaningful, lasting ways. This will be about building sustained impact and not isolated moments.”
Mazher Ramzanali added, “The lines between digital and physical engagement are fading fast. Scara Live is built to help brands bridge that space. We hope to transform entertainment, sport, and culture into living experiences that drive connection and community.”
Santosh P, said, “India’s creator and live entertainment economy is on the rise. Understanding how audiences crave authenticity and interaction, Scara Live is designed to meet that need, helping brands not just participate in culture but shape it.”