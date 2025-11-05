Scribbld wins digital and performance marketing mandate for Odysse Electric Vehicles

Independent creative and digital agency Scribbld has won the digital and performance marketing mandate for Odysse Electric Vehicles, an emerging electric two-wheeler brand in India. The account will be managed from the agency’s Mumbai office.
Under the new partnership, the agency is expected to oversee social media management and performance marketing for the brand, with a focus on building a distinct digital identity that appeals to India’s younger, EV-focused consumers. The agency will also develop new digital IPs and social-first campaigns aimed at strengthening the brand’s community engagement and cultural relevance.
Speaking on the collaboration, Kajol Bheda, Founder of Scribbld, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with a brand that’s driving the electric mobility revolution in India. Being part of Odysse’s journey at such a pivotal time is exciting. We look forward to elevating its digital footprint with creativity, strategy, and culture-driven storytelling.”
Talking about the partnership, Nemin Vora, CEO and Founder of Odysse Electric Vehicles, added, “We’re excited to collaborate with Scribbld as our strategic marketing partner in driving forward the conversation around electric mobility. Together, we aim to bring a fresh, dynamic energy to our social media presence and inspire a wider audience to embrace a cleaner, more sustainable future.”