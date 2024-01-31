SG Mart onboards Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador

SG Mart Ltd. has signed Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the brand aims to expand its brand presence across the nation.
The partnership will see Akshay Kumar endorse the brand across all media channels, including print, electronic media, outdoor advertising, and in-store promotional material. The decision to associate with Akshay Kumar aligns with the company’s aim to directly connect with its customers, building a trusted brand image and becoming the preferred choice in the building materials market.
Talking about the partnership, Shiv Bansal, Joint Managing Director of SG Mart Ltd., said, “We are delighted to announce Akshay Kumar as the esteemed brand ambassador of SG Mart. Akshay's versatility and dedication to excellence match the core values of the platform as it features cutting-edge building materials from industry-leading Indian brands. Through this alliance, we aim to establish a connection with our valued customers, ensuring that our exceptional marketplace becomes the preferred choice in the infrastructure market as construction projects rise in the country.”