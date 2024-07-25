Shalu Zala joins HSBC as VP - Marketing

Shalu Zala has joined HSBC as its Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Social Media.
Posting on her LinkedIn, she said, "I'm delighted to announce my new adventure as Vice President - Marketing Strategy & Social Media at HSBC! From leading brand triumphs at telecommunications to diving into the dynamic world of banking, this journey promises to be an exciting one."
Prior to joining HSBC, Zala was the Head of Brand & Marcom - Enterprise at Vodaphone Idea Ltd. In a career spanning 15+ years, Shalu Zala has been a part of various companies like Trent Hypermarket, Welspun, Reliance Digital and more.