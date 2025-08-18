ShareChat announces Neha Markanda as Chief Business Officer

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt. Ltd.) has appointed Neha Markanda as chief business officer for its ShareChat and Moj platforms.
In the new role, Markanda will lead revenue strategy, business growth and partnerships for the company. She joins from Google India, where she was head of industry for e-commerce, overseeing strategy across multiple verticals. She also worked on Google India’s health strategy and led business transformation and AI solution initiatives in retail and health tech.
Markanda has more than two decades of experience across consumer products and technology. Her previous roles include head of business marketing at Meta (Facebook) and senior positions at GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd., PepsiCo, ITC Limited and HCL Technologies.
Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder of ShareChat and Moj, said: “We are delighted to welcome Neha Markanda as our Chief Business Officer. Her extensive experience, expertise at brand building, deep understanding of problems that marketers face, the way brands measure return on spends and proven ability to deliver business growth make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. With her expertise, we aim to strengthen our position as the preferred platform for brands to connect with India’s diverse and vibrant audiences. We’re confident Neha will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth, enhancing operational excellence, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”
Speaking on her appointment, Markanda said, “I am thrilled to join ShareChat at such an exciting juncture in its journey. The Company's scale, reach, and regional resonance is unmatched, thereby offering advertisers an opportunity to strengthen their cultural connect, partner with trusted regional creators and plan for the always on hyperlocal engagement. I look forward to working with the talented teams here to further enhance our offerings and support the business growth ambitions of our partners. I am super stoked about contributing to the company’s mission of empowering local content creators and connecting India through its language and culture.”