Shashi Sinha transitions to Strategic Advisor at Omnicom Media India

Shashi Sinha has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Omnicom Media in India. Sinha previously served as Principal Chief Executive Officer of IPG Mediabrands.
The appointment comes as the agency restructures its India and APAC media operations following the integration of Omnicom Media Group and IPG’s Mediabrands. An internal memo issued by Tony Harradine, CEO for APAC, confirmed that Sinha will advise the newly combined media strategy and buying unit for the region.
Sinha, a long-time industry leader credited with building one of India’s largest media organisations, will guide the integration and strategic direction of the merged operations.
Among other key leadership changes, Kartik Sharma has been named CEO for Omnicom Media’s India operations, while Amardeep Singh will serve as Chief Operating Officer.