Sheetal Vanwari named new CMO of Awfis Space Solutions

Flexible workspace provider Awfis Space Solutions has named Sheetal Vanwari, as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her new role, Vanwari will lead the company’s marketing strategies and initiatives as it expands throughout the country. She announced the same on her LinkedIn post.
Vanwari has worked with Awfis for almost seven years as its Head of Marketing, during which she has played an important role in shaping the company’s brand presence and driving its marketing efforts. Her promotion to CMO reflects her significant contributions and the leadership she has demonstrated. In her new expanded role, Vanwari will be overseeing all aspects of marketing, including brand management, digital marketing, customer engagement, and communication strategies.
This elevation comes as Awfis aims to meet the increasing demand for flexible work environments. Vanwari is expected to play a crucial role in driving the company’s marketing initiatives, helping Awfis reach a broader audience and reinforcing its brand as a key player in the industry.
Vanwari has previously worked at Arc Worldwide, Dentsu soiWebchutney, Kalpataru Limited and more.