Sheopal’s announces Mohammed Shami as brand ambassador

Sheopal's, Ayurvedic health and beauty care products brand, announces the appointment of India’s pacer Mohammed Shami as its brand ambassador. Shami would be showcasing the brand’s innovative and first-of-its-kind products.
Mohammed Shami, known for his dedication, performance, and popularity among the youth, perfectly embodies the brand’s values of authenticity, reliability, and effectiveness.
Mool Meena, Chief Operating Officer at Sheopal's expressed his excitement, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Mohammed Shami to the Sheopal's family. He fits right in with what Sheopal's is all about. He's a dedicated and meritorious performer, just like our products. He resonates with the same qualities our brand stands for. And most importantly he has an amazing beard that reflects our Beard Serum’s effectiveness perfectly. His remarkable achievements and strong connection with our target audience make him the perfect fit for our brand. With this association, we aim to reinforce Sheopal's as a top-of-the-mind recall in men's grooming."
Mohammed Shami shared his enthusiasm, remarking, "I am thrilled to be associated with Sheopal's, a brand that resonates with my values and beliefs. I look forward to representing Sheopal's Beard Serum and contributing to the brand’s success."
Danny Kumar, Head of Marketing at Sheopal's said, “We are ecstatic to have Mohammed Shami represent our brand. Beyond his cricketing prowess, Shami holds a special place as an idol among today's youth, fostering wider connections with our target demographic. His endorsement enhances our brand experience, promising heightened visibility and deeper engagement. With Shami on board, Sheopal's is poised to solidify its position as a leader in men's grooming."