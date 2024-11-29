Shikha Gupta 'soft launches' a new agency

Shikha Gupta, the Independent Creative Director, has recently announced the soft launch of her very own creative agency. A long-awaited step after years of envisioning such a move, the agency, which remains unnamed for now, currently operates with a small team of just 3.5 people, including Gupta herself. In her own words, the setup is 'jugaadu' and super.money is their first retainer client. Despite only having one client at present, Gupta is excited about the journey, jokingly noting that after paying for Slack premium, 'I guess it’s real now.'
In a candid post on LinkedIn, she shared her uncertainty about the future, explaining that after 11 months of freelance work, she still hasn't decided whether to remain independent, build a larger team, or join another organisation. Nevertheless, she’s decided to embrace the idea of "failing in public" if it comes to that.
Gupta's past work includes campaigns for Ola EV and Koskii, some of which were shelved but added to her experience. During her time as Creative Director at Bliss Club, she led campaigns like Bitchclub 2.0 and Aliens Vs. Women. At Swiggy, she helped shape the communication for sub-brands like Swiggy Instamart and Swiggy Genie. Shikha also held leadership roles at Slice, Urban Ladder, and Rediffusion Y&R, gaining experience in creative direction, scriptwriting, and team leadership.