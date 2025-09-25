Shitu Patil returns to PlusOne Design as Co-Founder & Creative Head

PlusOne Design, an independent specialist agency, has announced the return of Shitu Patil as Co-Founder & Creative Head.
Patil is expected to lead advertising and brand communication for PlusOne Design 2.0, while continuing to lead Gautam Patil, Co-Founder of PlusOne Design.
She has over two decades of experience in advertising and branding. She has worked with agencies including Lowe Lintas, FCB, Publicis Ambience, and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, where she last served as National Head of Art & ECD before taking on the role of National Creative Director at Publicis India.
At PlusOne, she has previously partnered with Raymond, Color Plus, Blackberrys Urban, Arvind Ltd, Flipkart, and Femina Flaunt.
Speaking on her return to the company, Shitu Patil said, “PlusOne Design has always been a labour of love, born out of a belief that great brands are built at the intersection of craft and strategy. Coming back to lead the agency I founded feels like both a homecoming and a new beginning. With PlusOne 2.0, our vision is to bring together the depth of design and the impact of advertising to create seamless, end-to-end brand experiences. The goal is not just to make brands look distinctive, but to help them resonate more deeply with audiences, inspire trust, and deliver measurable business impact.”
She added, “Today I meet marketers who are looking for personalised attention and renewed passion for their brands. They want someone who wakes up thinking of their brand. Having worked with organizations of every size, I can proudly say PlusOne is designed to keep this client's interest at the heart of it.”
Commenting on her return, Gautam Patil said, “Shitu’s return marks a transformative moment for the agency. With design at our core and advertising as a renewed vertical, PlusOne 2.0 is about building sharper, more integrated solutions for clients. This combination gives brands the advantage of an end-to-end creative partner, from identity and design systems to advertising campaigns, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and impact across every touchpoint.”