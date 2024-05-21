Ex-Diageo India’s Shweta Jain joins The Leela Group as Chief Marketing & Sales Officer

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has appointed Shweta Jain as the Chief Marketing & Sales Officer. Jain recently concluded her stint at Diageo India where she was the Chief Business Development Officer, Luxury, Reserve and Craft for India and South Asia. She joined the company as Vice President in 2018 and was promoted to CBO in September 2021.
In her LinkedIn post announcing her departure from Diageo India, Jain spoke about the next phase in her career, saying, "What is next? A new chapter you say… I say its time for a new book! Very excited for the leap on the horizon... but for now, its all about a wee savour the pause!"
With 26 years of experience, Jain held various roles at Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, Gillette India, and William Grant & Sons, showcasing her expertise in marketing and brand strategy development. She also served as a member of the Nao Spirits & Beverages, Board of Directors.