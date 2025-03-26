Siddharth Sharma elevated to CEO of Connected Homes & CMO at Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has announced the appointment of Siddharth Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer of its Connected Homes business and Chief Marketing Officer. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the appointment will take effect on 1 April 2025.
In addition to Sharma’s appointment, the telecom operator has named Shivan Bhargava as Director, Customer Experience.
Sharma has over two decades of experience in the telecom and media industry across India and Singapore, currently serves as CEO of Airtel’s Direct-to-Home (DTH) business.
He first joined Bharti Airtel in 2005 and held the position of Senior Vice President, Marketing & Head of Postpaid Business before moving to Singtel Singapore in 2016. At Singtel, he spent three years as Head of Mobile Marketing and Analytics, focusing on data-driven growth strategies.
Sharma returned to Airtel in June 2019 as CEO for the Kolkata, West Bengal, and Odisha circles. Earlier in his career, he worked with BPL Mobile and Jet Airways. He is an alumnus of the UCLA Anderson School of Management.