Siddhartha Roy steps down as CEO of Hungama Digital Media

Siddhartha Roy has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., ending a tenure that helped shape the company’s operations across music, video, gaming and other digital entertainment services.
Roy’s departure marks the end of a period in which the company expanded its presence through partnerships in telecom, device manufacturing and distribution, and broadened its reach to users in more than 90 countries.
Before joining the company, Roy co-founded BigAdda, an early youth-focused social network, and held senior roles at MTV Networks and Star TV. His career has largely centred on building digital products and audience engagement in India’s entertainment sector.
Reflecting on his exit, Siddhartha Roy said, “Hungama has been far more than a role; it has been a space of innovation, passion, and continuous growth. I am deeply grateful to my team for their unwavering trust and support throughout this journey. As I move forward, I carry these learnings and relationships with me.”
Hungama has not yet announced a successor.