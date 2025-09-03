Skechers signs Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Skechers has announced a new partnership with Indian cricketer and bowler Mohammed Siraj. Siraj, who plays for the Gujarat Titans and the India National Team, will now use Skechers Cricket footwear and be featured in the brand's campaigns for its performance and lifestyle divisions.
Siraj joins a group of athletes associated with Skechers, which includes Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, and Yastika Bhatia.
This announcement follows Siraj's performance in the India vs. England Test series in July-August 2025, where he was India's highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets. The series victory secured the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy for India.
Speaking on the association, Siraj said, "For me, comfort and focus are everything when I’m on the field. Skechers gives me that confidence, whether I’m bowling my heart out or running in for that crucial spell. Their technology, attention to detail, and belief in athletes make them a brand I truly connect with. As part of the Skechers family, I’m excited for what’s ahead.”
Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., added, "Mohammed Siraj represents the kind of relentless spirit, resilience, and raw talent that resonates deeply with our brand ethos. He recently made our country proud with his phenomenal performance in the Test series against England, showcasing exactly the kind of intensity and consistency we celebrate at Skechers. Fans will now see him competing in Skechers as part of the elite group of athletes on our team who define what it means to perform with comfort, power, and passion.”