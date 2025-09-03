Skyscanner appoints Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassador

The travel app Skyscanner has appointed Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador. Yadav’s new role aims to connect with the growing segment of Indian travelers, particularly those interested in sport-related travel.
The partnership coincides with the rising trend of Indians traveling to watch live cricket, with recent data indicating that nearly 47% of Indian travellers engage in sport-led travel, the agency noted. The collaboration also involves a social media contest inviting fans to create personalised travel plans for Yadav, with selected winners receiving an opportunity to meet the cricketer.
Commenting on the partnership, Suryakumar Yadav said, “Travel has always been something that excites me as much as cricket- whether it is exploring new places during tours or discovering hidden gems on break. Partnering with Skyscanner feels natural because it’s about making travel simple, smart, and full of possibilities. I’m looking forward to inspiring more fans to combine their love for cricket with the joy of discovering the world.”
Neel Ghose, Country Manager & General Manager, Travel Expert, Skyscanner, India, added, “We are really excited to welcome SKY to the Skyscanner family. His connection with people across India makes him the perfect partner to help us show travellers just how simple, affordable and joyful planning a trip with Skyscanner can be. With him alongside, we aim to make travel not just more accessible, but a source of inspiration and connection for every Indian traveller. Last year, we inaugurated our first office in India and today marks yet another special occasion with SKY as the face of our brand. This is a testament to our growing presence in the market and how we wish to highlight travel to wider demographics, inspiring exploration with Skyscanner as a trusted travel partner.”