Slice onboards Nayanthara as its brand ambassador

Slice announced the appointment of Nayanthara as its brand ambassador. With Nayanthara on board, Slice aims to strengthen its connection with audiences.
Sharing her excitement about coming on board as Slice’s new face, actor Nayanthara said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Slice family and contribute to the legacy of this iconic brand. Known for its memorable campaigns, I am eager to be a part of the brand’s upcoming projects. I hope the new campaign immerses my fans in the delightful world of Slice in a unique and captivating way.”
Speaking on the association, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “We are delighted to welcome Nayanthara to the Slice family and are positive that her wide appeal that cuts through masses will further help build the brand connect with our core consumers. Both Slice and Nayanthara have entertained families and brought people together in an endearing manner. We hope this magic continues with the new film as well and it will be loved by everyone.”