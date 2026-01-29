Snap Inc. sets up new subsidiary for AR glasses unit

Snap Inc. has established Specs Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary, marking a structural change as it prepares to launch its smart glasses product later this year.
The move is intended to provide greater operational focus and clearer alignment for the business, while allowing flexibility for partnerships and potential minority investment. The change would support clearer valuation as the company works toward a public launch of the new subsidiary.
Snap said the timing of the launch of Specs aligns with broader changes driven by AI. It also framed the move as part of a broader shift in computing.