Snapchat announces a unified monetisation program for creators

Snapchat has unveiled its Unified Monetisation Program, aimed at enhancing revenue opportunities for creators. This initiative introduces ads within Stories and longer Spotlight videos, creating expanded earning potential for content creators on the platform.
Spotlight, which has seen a 25% increase in viewership year-over-year, now offers monetisation options for videos longer than one minute. Starting February 1, 2025, eligible creators will be able to integrate ads into their longer Spotlight videos.
To participate in the program, creators must meet specific eligibility criteria, including:
- A minimum of 50,000 followers.
- Posting at least 25 times per month to Saved Stories or Spotlight.
- Posting to either Spotlight or Public Stories on at least 10 of the last 28 days.
- Achieving one of the following in the last 28 days:
- 10 million Snap views.
- 1 million Spotlight views.
- 12,000 hours of view time.
Further details, including eligible countries, are available on the Creator Hub.
The platform highlighted its commitment to creators, noting a significant increase in public posts over the past year. “We remain committed to evolving and expanding the total rewards available to creators, from Snap’s Monetisation Program to the Snap Star Collab Studio, and more, making it even easier for them to find success and get rewarded for being their authentic selves,” the company stated.