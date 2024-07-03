SoCheers wins the digital mandate for ASUS India

SoCheers, a digital-first creative agency, has won the digital mandate of Taiwanese multinational electronics giant, ASUS for its Indian business. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations and will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.
The company entered the Indian electronics market in early 2011 as ASUS India and has since been pioneering the digital revolution with its product portfolio including mobiles, personal and gaming PCs, virtual and augmented reality products, as well as IOT devices and robotics technologies.
As part of the mandate, the agency will handle both ASUS & ROG India Consumer PC, end-to-end digital responsibilities, which include overall strategy and management for both brands across social channels. It will also strengthen the brand's online persona with Outreach and Influencer Marketing, end-to-end management of pre and post Content Production, as well as strategizing and executing digital Brand Campaigns for upcoming product launches, starting with the ASUS Vivobook S 15, slated to launch in the first week of July 2024.
Talking about their partnership with SoCheers, Paramjeet Singh Mehta, Head of Marketing, ASUS India said, ”We are on the verge of making some new additions and developments to our existing portfolio & believe that a lot of value can be built through our digital touchpoints. The vision for the brand that we have & what SoCheers is envisioning syncs well & we are delighted to partner with SoCheers and embark on our digital growth journey”.
Delighted with ASUS’ addition to their client roster, Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder & Director, SoCheers said, “As a global leader in innovative technology, ASUS is at the top of their game with their cutting-edge expertise, setting them a class apart in the ever-evolving tech landscape. We are ecstatic to partner with ASUS and together, we look forward to creating impactful campaigns that strike the right chords, win attention and propel the brand to the next level”.