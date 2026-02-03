Sociowash bags D2C media mandate for AGEasy

Sociowash has secured the media mandate for AGEasy, a phygital direct-to-consumer business of Antara Senior Care.
Under the agreement, the agency will handle the brand’s D2C media promotions and digital advertising. The work will focus on online engagement and revenue generation, with the agency managing media strategy and execution.
Commenting on securing the mandate, Shlok Hari, Business Head (Media), Sociowash, said, “Collaborating with AGEasy gives us the opportunity to help build up a purpose-driven brand that improves lives. Our focus will be on building a strong digital narrative that resonates with seniors and their families, while creating meaningful engagement around health, care, wellness and independence.”
Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Antara Senior Care, said, “At AGEasy, our vision is to empower seniors with everyday products and solutions that help them live more independent, fuller and healthier lives. We believe in helping seniors remain in charge. Sociowash’s integrated digital expertise and creative storytelling approach align perfectly with our mission to make everyday wellness solution accessible and trusted.”