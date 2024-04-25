Sociowash bags the digital marketing mandate for Antara Senior Care

Sociowash has won the digital marketing mandate for Antara Senior Care in a multi-agency pitch. Sociowash aims to enhance Antara Senior Care's digital presence and increase its brand awareness.
The partnership between Sociowash and Antara Senior Care aims to enhance brand visibility and foster business growth through digital marketing initiatives. Alongside implementing communication strategies across diverse social media platforms, Sociowash will prioritize performance marketing to capture and convert potential leads effectively. Moreover, recognizing the importance of brand and consideration building, the collaboration will focus on increasing awareness around the senior care service category.
Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder at Sociowash, said, "Our team is dedicated to leveraging the power of digital platforms to amplify Antara Senior Care's message and extend their reach to those in need of exemplary senior care solutions. Together, we are committed to crafting compelling narratives that resonate with audiences and drive meaningful engagement."
On this association, Rohit Bishnu Khatua, Chief Marketing Officer, Antara Senior Care, said, "At Antara Senior Care, we endeavour to help seniors age with ease and joy, living their lives on their terms. With Sociowash as our digital partner, I am confident that we will build awareness, communicate our offerings more effectively, and contribute towards a healthy and vibrant ecosystem for senior care in India."