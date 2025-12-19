Sony bets on Wheel of Fortune India for mass reach and advertiser engagement

Sony Pictures Networks India has announced plans to launch an Indian edition of the international game show franchise 'Wheel of Fortune.' The format, which has aired in multiple markets globally, will be adapted for Indian television and digital audiences.
The Indian version will be hosted by actor Akshay Kumar and will air across Sony Pictures Networks India’s broadcast and streaming platforms, Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. According to the broadcaster, the show will be positioned as a prime-time offering with a simultaneous television and digital rollout.
The format is being licensed by Highgate Entertainment, LLC, while production duties for the Indian edition have been assigned to Frames Production Company.
Sony Pictures Networks India said the launch would be supported by a large-scale, integrated media strategy across television and digital platforms. The show will also include an interactive ‘play along’ feature on Sony LIV.
Commenting on the announcement, Nachiket Pantvaidya, Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television, said, “Sony Entertainment Television has long pioneered the reality format space in India, consistently introducing globally successful IPs that engage audiences at scale. With Wheel of Fortune, we’re adding another marquee global franchise to the portfolio, bringing high-energy entertainment to Indian homes. Anchored in our strategy across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, the show promises to create a powerful brand-building and engagement platform, offering advertisers unparalleled reach and impact across television and digital.”
Actor Akshay Kumar added, “Wheel of Fortune has been a beloved show for millions around the world, and I’m truly excited to bring its Indian edition to audiences here. Its multi-generational appeal and the thrill of puzzle-solving have made it a global favourite and I’m confident it will be immensely enjoyed by Indian audiences. With the combined reach of Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, Wheel of Fortune India will engage viewers across platforms like never before.”