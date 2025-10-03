Sony Pictures & Accenture launch integrated advertising platform

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), in collaboration with Accenture, has launched the Sony AdEdge Centre of Excellence (CoE), an integrated advertising platform aimed at small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and emerging brands. The platform was announced on Friday and seeks to make premium cross-platform advertising more accessible.
According to the agency, the platform aims to lower the high entry barriers of price and scale that have limited participation for SMBs in the Television medium. It aims to enable advertisers to access SPNI’s television properties, including Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol, CID, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, while leveraging data-driven targeting and analytics.
By combining the company’s brand-building reach with the agency’s AI-based targeting, analytics, and media strategy capabilities, the platform is expected to allow SMBs to plan and execute campaigns that reach large audiences with measurable outcomes.
The platform offers a consultative model with flexible buying options and post-campaign measurement, the agency noted.
The company described the initiative as a way to democratise access to premium advertising inventory and create new growth opportunities for India’s emerging brands.
Speaking on the collaborative launch, Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, “We’re witnessing an unprecedented transformation in India’s advertising ecosystem, and SMBs represent the next frontier of growth. With AdEdge, we’re not just opening the doors of TV to SMBs – we’re reimagining how growing brands can leverage India’s most powerful media assets at the right scale, with the right tools, and at the right price.”
Berjesh Chawla, MD and Lead - Communications, Media and Technology, Accenture in India, added, “By placing the power of data-driven advertising into the hands of SMBs, we are enabling them to expand reach, boost agility, and maximize campaign effectiveness. This collaboration is designed to break down traditional barriers, unlocking full-funnel, cross-platform advertising that is accessible, flexible, and profitable for emerging businesses.”