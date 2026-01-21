Sony Pictures Networks India elevates Akshay Agrawal as Head of Linear Ad Sales

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has elevated Akshay Agrawal to the role of Head of Linear Ad Sales.
In his new position, Agrawal will oversee linear advertising sales across SPNI’s television portfolio. He will report to Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, SPNI.
Agrawal has been with SPNI for more than two decades and has worked across multiple segments of the media and entertainment business, including sports, movies, free-to-air channels and Hindi general entertainment channels.
He has handled advertising sales and monetisation for several high-value television properties and worked with advertisers across sectors.
The elevation comes as SPNI continues to focus on its linear television business amid changes in the advertising market, which is increasingly shaped by the overlap of television and digital platforms, as the company said.
Commenting on the appointment, Rajesh Kaul said, “Akshay has a deep understanding of the advertising ecosystem and has consistently delivered strong business results over the years. His leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in driving the linear ad sales business forward. As he steps into this expanded role, we are confident that Akshay will continue to strengthen our linear TV offerings, deepen partner value and lead the team to the next phase of growth.”
Speaking on his new role, Akshay Agrawal said, “Linear television continues to be one of the most powerful platforms for building brands at scale. My focus has always been on creating solutions that go beyond visibility and genuinely move business metrics for our partners. As the market evolves, our opportunity lies in combining strong content, deep insights and innovative thinking to deliver measurable outcomes for advertisers. I look forward to leading the team as we build a more future-facing, insight-led sales engine.”