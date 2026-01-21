Sony Pictures Networks India extends broadcast partnership for Extreme H World Cup

The FIA Extreme H World Cup has extended its broadcast partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) through the end of the 2028 season.
Under the renewed agreement, SPNI will continue to broadcast and stream races from the hydrogen-powered motorsport championship across its television channels and digital platform, Sony LIV.
The partnership was first announced in 2024 and covers live race coverage, highlights and digital content for Indian audiences. SPNI will air every round of the FIA Extreme H World Cup during the contract period.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India, “Our collaboration with Extreme H has resonated strongly with audiences who are eager for premium motorsport content and inspired by the event’s sustainability mission. We are proud to strengthen this partnership and bring the evolution of hydrogen-powered racing to fans across India for many more seasons.”
Ali Russell, Managing Director, FIA Extreme H World Cup, “India is one of the most exciting regions in the world for clean mobility vision and innovation, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India through 2028. SPNI’s reach and storytelling expertise have been instrumental in growing our audience, and together we will continue to showcase the power of hydrogen technology and world-class racing to millions of fans.”
The organisers said the extension supports the championship’s broader efforts to expand its international presence while promoting hydrogen technology through motorsport.