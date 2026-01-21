Sony Pictures Networks India secures TV & digital broadcast rights for DP World Tour

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has secured exclusive television and digital broadcast rights for the DP World Tour Golf Tournament for three seasons, from 2026 to 2028.
Under the agreement, SPNI will air and stream tournaments from the DP World Tour calendar across India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The 2026 season is scheduled to include events in more than 20 countries, including five Rolex Series tournaments.
Coverage of the season will begin with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which will be live-streamed on Sony LIV from January 22. The calendar also includes two tournaments in India: the Hero Indian Open, scheduled for March 26-29, and the DP World India Championship, set for October 15-18.
The deal allows SPNI to carry DP World Tour events on its television channels and digital platform over the three-year period.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Network India, said, “The DP World Tour represents the very best of global professional golf, and this long-term partnership reflects our strategic commitment to building the sport’s ecosystem across India and other regions of the subcontinent. By securing exclusive television and digital rights for three seasons, we are ensuring continuity, scale, deeper fan engagement, and a viewing experience that blends significance with reach. Sony LIV will bring fans closer to every DP World Tour event through expansive digital coverage, while our television platforms will showcase select marquee tournaments and moments that define the season, led by the Hero Indian Open and the DP World India Championship.”
Richard Bunn, Chief Revenue and Content Officer at the DP World Tour, said, “The DP World Tour has long links with India and its leading players, and this expanded last year with the launch of the DP World India Championship. The tournament boasted a stellar field of Ryder Cup stars in its debut outing and now joins the Hero Indian Open on our global schedule. Given India’s importance to the DP World Tour, we’re delighted to agree a new media rights deal that will see Sony Pictures Networks India have exclusive rights to broadcast and livestream our tournaments, as golf’s global Tour travels around the world to 25 countries this season.”