ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 secures sponsors across categories

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will take place from September 30 to November 2, promising competitive matches and exciting finishes. JioStar will serve as the official broadcaster and streaming partner for the tournament.
The sponsors for this edition include:
- Google Gemini
- Google Pay
- Google Android
- Google Pixel (W/O 10)
- Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) - Rexona
- State Bank of India
- International Gemological Institute (IGI)
Additional sponsors across various categories are expected to be announced in the coming days.
The sponsorship roster spans global technology companies, FMCG brands, banking and financial services, and luxury brands, reflecting the growing recognition of women’s cricket as a platform to reach engaged and diverse audiences.
Commenting on the sponsorship roster,Anup Govindan, Chief Revenue Officer - Sports, JioStar, said, “We are thrilled to welcome this incredible mix of sponsors for JioStar’s coverage of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Each sponsor brings unique strengths and a shared vision to elevate women’s cricket on a global stage. With marquee brands from technology, lifestyle, and consumer industries on board, this edition of the World Cup will not only inspire millions of fans but also create impactful opportunities for brands to connect with high-intent audiences across platforms.”
Tehmasp Printer, Global CEO, International Gemological Institute (IGI), added, “IGI proudly supports the Women’s World Cup: a celebration of grit, brilliance, and authenticity. Just as every diamond undergoes a journey of pressure and precision to shine at its brightest, so do the exceptional women cricketers who represent their nations on the world stage. As a global authority in grading diamonds, coloured gemstones, and fine jewelry, IGI empowers consumers, especially women, to make confident, informed choices. Together with broadcaster JioStar, this collaboration amplifies awareness and inspires women to embrace their brilliance on the field and beyond. With women as our core audience, we want them to enjoy the experience of buying diamonds & fine jewelry without worrying about authenticity simply by asking for the IGI certification report.”
The tournament will feature top women’s cricket teams from around the world. It begins on September 30 with India facing Sri Lanka.
Matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, with digital streaming available on JioHotstar.