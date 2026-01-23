Sportz Interactive rebrands as SI

Sportz Interactive has rebranded as SI, adopting a new corporate identity after more than two decades of operating in the sports digital sector.
The change reflects its evolution from a digital services provider into what it describes as a global enterprise partner, as sports organisations increasingly combine content and technology to manage large digital audiences.
Central to the brand’s updated structure is FanOS, which it describes as a fan engagement operating system for sports organisations. The platform brings together data, digital experiences and activation tools into a single system intended to support fan engagement across multiple platforms and seasons.
Speaking on the rebranding, Siddharth Raman, Chief Executive Officer, SI, said, “Built on our 24-year legacy in India, FanOS introduces a vertical stack of productized offerings designed to help leagues, federations, franchises, and brands 'win off the field' through an always-on digital strategy. By combining enterprise-grade infrastructure with tech-enabled content creation, we solve for the unique seasonality of the Indian market, ensuring fans stay engaged 365 days a year. This is our stake in the ground to professionalize the ecosystem as we collectively build toward India’s Olympic and global sporting aspirations.”
The rebrand reflects broader changes in the sports industry, where organisations are increasingly focused on managing large fan bases, collecting first-party data and linking digital engagement to commercial outcomes. SI said it plans to continue working with global sports organisations while also extending its tools to smaller leagues, state associations and niche sports entities.