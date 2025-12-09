Spotify releases 2025 Wrapped for Advertisers

Spotify has announced the launch of 2025 Wrapped for Advertisers, positioning the annual consumer insights moment as a planning tool for brands heading into 2026.
Built directly within the Spotify app and now for the first time integrated into Spotify Ads Manager, Wrapped for Advertisers gives brands a personalised, data-rich recap of their 2025 journey on the platform. Advertisers can view key highlights from their campaigns, including total ad streaming minutes, the mix of ad formats used, and the top music and podcast genres their audiences engaged with, all in the same place they plan, buy, and measure their campaigns.
To help advertisers translate these campaign-level learnings into sharper cultural and media strategies, the brand has also released its annual Wrapped for Advertisers Trend Report, bringing together the audience behaviours and streaming patterns that mattered most in India this year.
Chill sounds soar: Fans were nearly 3x more likely to stream soul music, 50% more likely to listen to folk, and an astounding 10x more likely to cue up lo-fi beats compared to global averages.
When the party’s over: India fans were 173% more likely to listen to relaxation music and 151% more likely to play calm playlists than the global average.
Stream and learn: Listeners were 163% more likely to stream Education podcasts like Figuring Out with Raj Shamani and Money Mindset with Sonia Shenoy, and 427% more likely to stream Spirituality shows compared to global averages.
Pocket playlists: In 2025, 94% of Spotify streams in India occurred on mobile devices, nearly 10% above the global average.
The launch of Wrapped for Advertisers follows Spotify’s HITS 2025 India event, which drew 114 campaign entries across eight categories and highlighted how brands are experimenting with various formats, with many campaigns supported by measurement studies reflecting a growing focus on effectiveness.
Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales, Spotify India, said, “The scale and quality of work we saw at HITS 2025 clearly shows how advertisers in India are thinking about creativity, brand storytelling and performance-driven marketing on Spotify. With Wrapped for Advertisers, we are now giving marketers a powerful way to reflect on their own campaign journeys and turn those learnings into sharper 2026 strategies. With its first-ever integration into Spotify Ads Manager, advertisers can move seamlessly from insight to action, making culture and performance work harder together for their brands.”