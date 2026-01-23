Spotify expands AI prompted playlist feature test to more markets

Spotify has begun expanding tests of a new feature that allows users to generate playlists by describing what they want to hear in their own words.
The feature, called Prompted Playlist, is designed to let listeners guide music discovery based on moods, moments, or specific preferences rather than by artist or genre alone. The music app said the tool uses a listener’s past listening history along with current music trends to create playlists.
It began testing the feature with Premium subscribers in New Zealand in December 2025. Users there have experimented with prompts tied to personal memories, work routines and cultural moments, including requests for seasonal music, lyric-free electronic tracks and playlists linked to viral trends.
The music app is now rolling out Prompted Playlist in beta to more Premium users in the United States and Canada.
Users can enter broad or detailed prompts, edit them at any time or start over with a new request. Playlists can also be set to refresh daily or weekly. Each track includes a brief note explaining why it was selected.
Commenting on the development, Sulinna Ong, Spotify’s Global Head of Editorial, said, “We hear from listeners all the time that they love playlists, but making their own can feel daunting. Our editors spend a lot of time thoughtfully curating playlists, and that level of intention can be hard to replicate when you’re starting from scratch. Prompted Playlist offers a more intuitive entry point, letting users begin with moods, moments, or ideas in their own words, and build something that feels personal.”
Spotify said the feature factors in a user’s full listening history to shape recommendations and can be adjusted as tastes or preferences change.