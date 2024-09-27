Squash player Ramit Tandon signs with JSW Sports

JSW Sports has signed Ramit Tandon, the Indian squash player, currently ranked 30th globally by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). With this partnership, JSW Sports aims to support Tandon's journey and help him achieve further success by providing resources, and exposure as he continues to compete on the international stage.
Tandon has made significant strides in his professional squash career, achieving success on the PSA Tour. A player from Kolkata, Tandon has gone on to claim multiple PSA titles, including wins at the Singapore Squash Open and the Seattle Open.
On signing with JSW Sports, Tandon said, “Joining JSW Sports feels like coming home to a family that shares my passion and determination for excellence. With their support, I'm confident we can push beyond the top 30 ranking and set our sights on the top 10 in the world basis their track record of creating champions speaks volumes.”
Manisha Malhotra, Head of Sports Excellence and Scouting, JSW Sports, added, “Signing Ramit Tandon is a significant milestone for JSW Sports and Indian squash. His talent and recent breakthrough into the world's top 30 show immense promise. We're excited to support Ramit's journey to the top of world squash, which we believe will pave the way for future Indian champions in the sport.”
Since joining the PSA World Tour in 2009, Ramit Tandon has won several titles including the SYS Open, Singapore Squash Open, Abu Dhabi Open, and Seattle Open. His performances earned him a breakthrough into the top 50 during the 2018-2019 season, where he also finished as the runner-up at the E.M. Noll Classic and reached the quarter-finals at the Pittsburgh Open and the Qualico Manitoba Open. He reached a ranking of World No. 33 in March 2023, establishing himself as one of the competitive players in international squash.