Srinivasan Swamy presented with IAA Golden Compass Award

At the 45th IAA World Congress held in Penang, Malaysia, Srinivasan Swamy was presented with the IAA's most coveted IAA Golden Compass Award by Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak. The award honours legends who have significantly contributed to the world stage in the field of marketing, advertising and media industries. This is the first time that this award has been bestowed upon an Indian industry leader. Earlier recipients of this Award include Shelly Lazarus (Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy and Mather), Paul Polman (CEO, Unilever), Paul Rossi (President, Economist Group), Marc Pritchard (Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble), Andrew Robertson (President & CEO, BBDO Worldwide), etc.
Srinivasan Swamy (Popularly known as Sundar Swamy), is the Chairman & Managing Director of R K SWAMY LIMITED. He currently holds the position of Chairman for The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) and The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC).
Acknowledging the award received, Swamy said, “I am happy to receive this most coveted award on behalf of all the professionals in my company as well as the industry who have supported me at work and in my various initiatives over the years. I want to dedicate this award to my father, the late Mr. R.K.Swamy, who once said to me that no amount of time given to the industry is wasted time, since that is the hand that feeds us!”
Advertising veteran Ramesh Narayan, who has worked with Swamy for several years on various industry projects, said, “Sundar is a leader on steroids. His ability to set tall targets and get things done when the odds are stacked against him is inspiring. His leadership style is inclusive, but he will not brook any slackness from his teammates. It amazes me that he finds quality time for everything despite running a large diverse business. I wish him continued good health and energy as his group embarks on a new journey as a publicly listed entity.”