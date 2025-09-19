SRV Media Pvt Ltd secures digital mandate for XLRI's XAT

SRV Media has been awarded a 3-year digital marketing mandate for XLRI - Xavier School of Management on Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT). The mandate will span from 2025 to 2028.
Under the mandate, the agency is expected to manage organic social media, performance and brand awareness campaigns across major platforms, SEO, content marketing, website management, and influencer collaborations. Video production and creative storytelling will also be part of the strategy to enhance visibility and candidate engagement.
The work will be carried out by SRV EDge, the education-focused division of the agency, which specialises in student outreach and admissions marketing.
The agency had earlier collaborated with the institute on digital campaigns for the test over the past two years, focusing on awareness and participation. The new mandate will continue efforts to expand the test’s digital reach.
Speaking on securing the mandate, Dr. Vikram Kumar, Managing Director, SRV Media Pvt Ltd., said, “Partnering with XLRI on XAT allows us to deliver a fully integrated digital strategy that not only increases visibility but also drives meaningful engagement and participation from aspiring management candidates. Through data-driven insights, targeted campaigns, and creative storytelling, we aim to optimize the candidate journey, strengthen XAT’s brand recall, and ensure it continues to attract high-calibre talent from across India.”