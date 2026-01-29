STAGE onboards Randeep Hooda as brand ambassador

STAGE has appointed actor Randeep Hooda as its brand ambassador.
The announcement was made in a statement that described Hooda as joining the platform as it focuses on regional cinema and storytelling. “Re mittar, eb toh katti dhuuma uthega!” the statement said, using a regional expression to mark the association.
Announcing the appointment, Vinay Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, STAGE, said, “The powerhouse of acting, the true son of the soil, Randeep Hooda, has come on board as the Brand Ambassador for STAGE.”
The brand noted that Hooda joins Olympic javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in associating with the platform. “Two icons… who represent the best of India for the world… chose to back STAGE,” the statement said, adding that both share a focus on promoting regional culture through entertainment.